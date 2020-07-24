Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs117,300 as against its trading at Rs115,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1972 and was trade at Rs100,566 against its sale at Rs98,594. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was trade at Rs1350 against Rs1320 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs25.70 and was trade at Rs1157.40 against at 1131.70. The gold prices in the international market increased by $26 and was traded at $1882 on Thursday against its sale at Rs1856 during the last trading day, the association reported.