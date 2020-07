Share:

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their surge for the 19th consecutive day on Friday setting sights for the Rs 120,000 per tola mark as gold rate reached Rs 118,700

International market the gold rate rises to $14.00 an ounce to almost $1896.gold has been on a steady path to go beyond the $1900 an ounce levels in the global market.

According the report's All Sindh Sarafa Association (ASSJA) gold rates shoot up too ₹1400 a tola while the rate of 10 grams rose rupees 1200 do rupees 101766