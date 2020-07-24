Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that the government and allies are on the same page.

He said this during a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi who called on him at Governor House in Lahore.

According to details, matters regarding the current political scenario and the prevailing situation in the country came under discussion during this meeting. Both leaders agreed to work together for strengthening the relations between PTI and PML Q.

The Governor said that the oppositions’ effort to disrupt the alliance between PTI and PML-Q will never be successful. The Government is moving forward with allies and PML-Q is fully supporting the incumbent government in all matters.

Our allies have confidence in Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the governor said. Governor further said that we are dealing with current challenges being faced by Pakistan with the support of our allies and it is the result of our successful policies that Pakistan’s image has improved globally.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that PMLQ believes in providing relief to the public. As allies, we are standing by the government and we are supporting PTI in the federation as well as Punjab. We are working with the government to resolve public issues and we will soon liberate our people from the clutches of inflation and poverty.