LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that NAB cannot be abolished. If the opposition has any suggestions for NAB’s improvement l will bring them forward, “No threat from APC of the opposition to the government.” The government will complete its constitutional term.

He was speaking at the Governor House on Thursday on the occasion of the donation of 100,000 masks for protection against corona by Tariq Rana, Head of Chain for Association Pakistan, Vice President Asif Butt, Executive Council member Omar Zaman, Asad Shafi and SM Nabil.

Talking to the media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that opposition parties are threatening to protest every day, the people of Pakistan are not with the opposition but with the government so we are not in any danger from any protest of the opposition.

Accordingly, the government will complete its term in any case. Replying to a question, the Punjab Governor said that due to the corona crisis, major countries of the world including Pakistan are also facing economic challenges.

The economies of countries like the USA and UK have also succumbed to corona. Despite the fact that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to strengthen the country economically, in these circumstances the opposition should support the government instead of threatening to take to the streets.

SOPs should be fully implemented everywhere including cattle markets to prevent corona and we should all defeat corona together, says Sarwar

Replying to a question on NAB, Governor said that the present government believes in transparent and impartial accountability.

In order to make the country economically strong and prosperous, it is necessary to rid the country of the scourge of tax evasion.

Therefore, the government will not compromise on the elimination of tax evasion and accountability and the opposition’s claim that the NAB should be abolished is not correct in any case, but if the opposition has any proposals for NAB reforms, then they must put these to table.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also started a protest movement against the government but it had not put any obstacle in his way from Karachi to Islamabad and opposition is still there.

Other parties also want to do it. We are not going to be scared. Elections will be held in 2023. Governor Punjab said that most philanthropists in the world are working in Pakistan and the business community has also worked hard in the war against corona.

There are still dangers regarding corona so there is a need for Eid. He said that SOPs should be fully implemented everywhere including cattle markets to prevent corona and we should all defeat corona together.