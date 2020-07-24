Share:

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Mohammed Khan Said that there is an increase seen of about 7% in the prices of essential and 10% will be increased in non-essential medicines But the government will take an initiative to review the increase for the people.

He said that few market driving factors caused increase in the price of medicines for that very reason “the government would review these prices for the ease of people.“

Khan said that the leading opposition party had introduced a policy during their tenure of 2018 in which the policy was made to fix the prices of medicines, but the government had no role in the price hike. The current government made a decrease In the prices of around 360 medicines, but the medicine companies challenged it with the Sindh High Court.