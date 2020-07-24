Share:

The government is expected to share its proposed draft of amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws with the opposition in a meeting expected to be held today.

A meeting between the opposition parties and the government has also been called to review the proposed changes.

“The government has its own, and the opposition has its own stance,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, adding that the two will sit together and discuss the law.

He added the government will move on after listening to their point of view.

The meeting comes as the opposition parties have united in demanding the abolishment of NAB but the ruling party has to find consensus to deal with the anti-graft body that greatly helped the government in achieving its target to “target the opponents.”

Both PML-N and PPP have called for the shutting down of NAB following a damning judgement of the Supreme Court in Paragon Housing Scheme.

The Supreme Court on Monday in its detailed verdict on a bail petition filed by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society case highlighted severe lapses in due process and legal procedure by NAB.