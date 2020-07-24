Share:

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said the government is vigorously following a prudent policy to boost export and minimize import for the economic stability through offering lucrative package of incentives to industrialists and businessmen.

He stated this while talking to a high level delegation of United Business Group led by President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik here on Friday.

Abdul Razak Dawood said the government is working on short and long term policies simultaneously to boost economy besides accelerating the pace of industrialization throughout the country on top priority.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always attached great importance to private sector and directed to address their problems being confronted by business community. The Advisor was of the opinion that due to business friendly policies of the government, Pakistan has climbed 28 points on the World Bank’s ease of doing business index that has given an encouraging signal to the investors from abroad.

He said Japan, Vietnam and South Korea as well as the other Pacific and South East Asian markets would too be associated as the government would arrange with these nations for advancement of trade.Abdul Razak Dawood guaranteed the designation that all their practical proposition and authentic requests will be given due weight age in arrangement making handle and essential bearings will be issued to concerned quarters for their redressal without misfortune of time.

Federal Secretary Commerce was also present on the occasion. About the completion of the state of the art 10 story building of SAARC Chamber head office in Islamabad, the Advisor said that necessary funds will be allocated shortly in this regard to meet their needs.

Patron-in-chief UBG SM Muneer former TDAP chief executive thanked the advisor for giving patient hearing to their proposals and demands and termed today meeting as result oriented which will help a lot to restore the confidence of business community especially exporters and foreign and local investors.

Zubair Tufail reciprocating also assured the advisor that the business community of the country would provide its full support to the government towards implementing its reform agenda and overcoming the current economic challenges in the wake of global pandemic.

Other members of the delegation included SM Muneer,Khalid Tawab,Zubair Tufail,Sohail Altaf, Zafar Bakhtawari, Malik Sohail Hussain, Waqar Ahmad Mian and Rehmat Ullah Javed.