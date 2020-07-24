Share:

Senator Shibli Faraz , the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said the government is taking all possible measures to remove name of Pakistan from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Talking to a private news channel, he said no compromise would be made on national interest.

Commenting on irrational approach of Opposition towards FATF and NAB, he said both are separate matters and opposition parties should avoid linking NAB amendment with FATF.

He advised the opposition to desist from gaining personal interest over the issue.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said imposing a ban on the social media or YouTube was not an ideal solution and the government is taking no decision in this regard.

He said investigations were underway about the abduction of a senior journalist from Islamabad.