Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Issues Muhammad Usman Dar has said the government has presented a ‘Green Selfie’ feature within the tiger drive application to empower the volunteers to transfer their photographs whereas carrying out the manor drive over the country.

In an explanation issued here on Friday, he said, “The volunteers of tiger constrain will set a record by planting one million saplings in a day.”

Usman Dar said the government had started arrangements for the ‘tiger force day’, which is anticipated to be celebrated after Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that he would meet Prime Serve Imran Khan without further ado to examine part of the volunteers in ranch of 10 million saplings. Earlier, the SAPM held a assembly with General Partner to the PM on Climate Alter Amin Aslam and senior officers of Punjab government to talk about the methodology for ‘tiger force day’ and ranch drive.