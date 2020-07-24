Share:

ISLAMABAD - The scale of Twitter’s vast cyber-attack last week is now coming to light as the social media firm announces 36 accounts had their Direct Message (DM) inbox accessed. Twitter previously said the attackers tweeted from around 130 accounts and downloaded mass data from eight accounts. Accessing direct messages sits between those two events in terms of severity. Twitter kept the names of the affected accounts anonymous but did reveal an unnamed elected official in the Netherlands was among those who had their personal messages accessed by hackers.

The company previously confirmed that the attackers had successfully targeted Twitter employees with access to internal systems to get into the company’s system. Now, the social media giant has said the hackers were not able to view previous account passwords but were able to see other personal information.