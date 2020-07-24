Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of three officers, informed a spokesman on Thursday. A notification has also been issued in this regard by AIG Establishment for IGG, he said. According to him, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has transferred Asjad Altaf (Inspector) from Operations Division and posted him as DSP/Prime Minister House in his own pay and scale. Similarly, Muhammad Fayyaz Tanoli, who was serving as Inspector in Logistics Division, was also transferred by capital city police chief and posted him as DSP/Cabinet, the spokesman said.