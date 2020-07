Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed Secretary Cabinet and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seal a commercial building of Pakistan Navy on the Rawal Lake. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed by Mrs Zeenat Salim challenging the construction of a building on the Rawal Lake and denying access to the general public.