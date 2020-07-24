Share:

Thursday’s National Assembly (NA) proceedings saw yet another loud disagreement between the treasury and opposition benches, this time over the case of Kulbhushan Yadav. As members of opposition, including Bilawal Bhutto, alleged that the government was giving an NRO to Yadav, parliamentary proceedings devolved into chaos.

Ever since the resumption of parliamentary sessions after the break due to lockdowns, we have seen little else from the National Assembly. Constant bickering and trying to blame one another for what is wrong is one thing, but it is another entirely to try to drum up an issue that really has no relevance to national discourse in any way. This cyclical nature of the accusations surrounding who aided the enemy, vis-à-vis Modi’s India, are futile and distracting at best provided that the case still has to be fought in an international court. The Minister for Human Rights, Ms Shireen Mazari also rightly pointed out that the question of ICJ’s jurisdiction had absolutely nothing to do with the ruling party; this whole debate is highly irrelevant.

Instead of participating in this blame game, the focus right now should be on creating an airtight case, void of any lapses or loopholes, which would allow for Jadhav’s conviction. Given the fact that the government was able to uncover irrefutable evidence like frequent visits to and from India, a genuine Indian passport renewed as late as 2014 and official salary slips, stating his occupation as a Naval officer, until 2016, acquittal seems very unlikely. If we go by the sheer amount of evidence available against Yadav and India, this is an open-and-shut case, which is why the opposition’s unwillingness to allow the government to adhere to ICJ conditions is not practical, nor does it seem genuine.

The NA is rooted in the efficacy of deliberative procedures; losing sight of what is important and relevant could prove to be detrimental for us. Consequently, the need to re-evaluate priorities is paramount.