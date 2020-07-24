Share:

MATSUDA Kuninori, Envoy of Japan to Pakistan, has been empowered by the declaration from the Government of Pakistan that Pakistan continued its polio inoculation campaign on July 20 after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 flare-up.

As an add up to of 58 polio cases have been detailed in Pakistan as of July 20 in the current year, Japan invites Pakistan's activity to kill polio in Pakistan counting the primary circular of the continued campaign which can cover Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, Karachi and Quetta, with a target of vaccinating approximately 800,000 children beneath the age of five.

Since 1996, Japan has been supporting Pakistan's endeavors to kill polio, with a aggregate add up to of $229 million. Japan's help has been used for antibodies, cooling hardware for antibodies, vaccinators every day allowance, educational exercises, infection review gear to anticipate the spread of polio disease in Pakistan.

Ambassador MATSUDA said, "I sincerely hope that the primary circular of the resumed inoculation campaign will be fruitful and the consequent campaign in the moment half of this year will be actualized as arranged. He said, he would like to salute health staff locked in within the campaign under challenging circumstances such as COVID-19 and security danger.

In addition to giving back to Pakistan for battling against COVID-19, the Government of Japan will proceed to work hand-in-hand with the Government of Pakistan and the universal community to realize "polio-free Pakistan."