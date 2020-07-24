Share:

Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad Standing by Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean government this time decided to extend in-kind assistance worth $500,000, on top of $300,000 already extended in April. Korea will ship Korea-produced test kits which can be utilised in enhancing Pakistan’s testing capacity, and face masks to Pakistan.

“I am encouraged to see Pakistan’s new daily COVID-19 cases declining due to timely measures taken by the Pakistani government, and Korea will continue to render support for Pakistan’s efforts to successfully contain the deadly virus.”

Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu said in his meeting with Mr. Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division in Islamabad.

“Pakistan highly appreciates Korea’s additional support for its precautionary actions against the pandemic, and it reflects the wonderful bilateral relations and solidarity during this challenging time.” Mr. Ahmed mentioned.

In providing in-kind assistance, the Korean Embassy in Islamabad will closely coordinate with the Pakistani government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) office in Islamabad to ensure that the assistance items are delivered to where they are most needed.