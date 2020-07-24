PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday decided to launch a Cable Car project at the famous touristic spot of Kumrat Valley in district Upper Dir to promote tourism activities in the province.
The 14 kilometers long proposed Cable Car would connect Kumrat Valley to Madaklasht Valley of lower Chitral. The proposed cable car would be the longest and highest in the world and on completion it would expectedly attract 8.00 million foreign and local tourists to the province and generate maximum employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the province.
It was decided in a meeting of tourism department held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting gave go ahead to the department to carry out detailed feasibility study and engineering design of the project.
Secretary Tourism Muhammad Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary to CM Masood Younas, Managing Director Tourism Corporation Junaid Khan and other relevant authorities also attended the meeting.
Briefing the meeting about the salient feature of the project, it was informed that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of the Rs. 32 billion and the Cable Car would have car parking facilities on both stations whereas it would have an intermediate station as well with restaurant and other facilities. It was informed that feasibility study of the proposed project would be completed in five to six months.
“The proposed Cable Car will be built on international standards which, on completion would attract foreign and local tourists at large number,” the meeting was informed.
The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to immediately start work on the feasibility and engineering design of the project and said the proposed project was of high importance to boost tourism activities, and on completion, it would generate maximum employment opportunity for the local people by boosting tourism activities.
He termed promotion of tourism sector as top priority of his government and said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was taking result-oriented steps under a well devised strategy to promote tourism activities in the province to provide employment opportunities to the people and to strengthen the economy of the province. He said the steps included exploration of new tourist destinations and construction of road infrastructure in tourist sites to facilitate easy access of tourists.
Matters related to restoration and development of famous tourists destination of Shaikh Badin in southern region of the province also came under consideration during the meeting. It was informed that a project to this end had been reflected in the ADP and PC-I of the project had been submitted to the Provincial Developmental Working Party for approval.
The meeting also reviewed preparations and arrangements for holding some matches of the upcoming Pakistan Super League Tournament in Peshawar. The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress made so far to this end and directed the concerned quarters to ensure that all required arrangements and preparations were completed well in time.