PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday decided to launch a Ca­ble Car project at the famous touristic spot of Kumrat Valley in district Upper Dir to promote tourism activities in the province.

The 14 kilometers long proposed Ca­ble Car would connect Kumrat Valley to Madaklasht Valley of lower Chitral. The proposed cable car would be the long­est and highest in the world and on completion it would expectedly attract 8.00 million foreign and local tourists to the province and generate maximum employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the province.

It was decided in a meeting of tour­ism department held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meet­ing gave go ahead to the department to carry out detailed feasibility study and engineering design of the project.

Secretary Tourism Muhammad Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to CM Sha­hab Ali Shah, Special Secretary to CM Masood Younas, Managing Director Tourism Corporation Junaid Khan and other relevant authorities also attend­ed the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about the sa­lient feature of the project, it was in­formed that the project would be com­pleted with an estimated cost of the Rs. 32 billion and the Cable Car would have car parking facilities on both stations whereas it would have an intermediate station as well with restaurant and other facilities. It was informed that feasibility study of the proposed project would be completed in five to six months.

“The proposed Cable Car will be built on international standards which, on completion would attract foreign and local tourists at large number,” the meeting was informed.

The Chief Minister directed the con­cerned authorities to immediately start work on the feasibility and engineering design of the project and said the pro­posed project was of high importance to boost tourism activities, and on comple­tion, it would generate maximum em­ployment opportunity for the local peo­ple by boosting tourism activities.

He termed promotion of tourism sec­tor as top priority of his government and said as per the vision of Prime Min­ister Imran Khan, the provincial gov­ernment was taking result-oriented steps under a well devised strategy to promote tourism activities in the prov­ince to provide employment opportu­nities to the people and to strengthen the economy of the province. He said the steps included exploration of new tourist destinations and construction of road infrastructure in tourist sites to facilitate easy access of tourists.

Matters related to restoration and development of famous tourists desti­nation of Shaikh Badin in southern re­gion of the province also came under consideration during the meeting. It was informed that a project to this end had been reflected in the ADP and PC-I of the project had been submitted to the Provincial Developmental Working Party for approval.

The meeting also reviewed prepa­rations and arrangements for holding some matches of the upcoming Paki­stan Super League Tournament in Pe­shawar. The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress made so far to this end and directed the con­cerned quarters to ensure that all re­quired arrangements and preparations were completed well in time.