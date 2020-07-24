Share:

RAWALPINDI - A poor labourer was gunned down apparently by a powerful land mafia when he refused to demolish his under-construction house on a piece of land he bought with hard-earned money in Adyala Village.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni while the deceased has been identified as Naheem. The killers managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime. Villagers and victim family staged a massive protest demonstration against the land mafia by blocking road in Adyala. According to details, a labourer Naheem had purchased a piece of land in Adyala Village some two years ago and has started constructing a house there. Chaudhry Amir and Chaudhry Shehzad, owners of a private housing society, approached him and threatened to demolish his house as the land is owned by them where they want to build their site office. Upon Naheem refusal, the duo along with armed persons launched a brazen armed attack and killed Naheem on the spot. A heavy contingent of police headed by SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar and experts of Homicide Investigation Unit rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar, when contacted, confirmed that a man was shot dead over property dispute.