ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi combined investigation team yesterday visited the Sindh Finance Department and recorded the statements of officials in the Roshan Sindh Project, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

Well placed sources told The Nation, the NAB probe team recorded statements of retired and serving senior officials of the finance department in the Roshan Sindh Project case and gathered the fresh evidence against the people involved.

Officials in the Bureau disclosed that the probe team has gathered the assets details of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the Election Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in the same case for further investigation of the case.

During the last appearance before the NAB team on July 7, the sources said that the the CM Sindh could not satisfy the probe team with replies to the questions related to the project.

During the hearing, he had denied the allegations and said bureaucracy and not politicians involved in corruption.

The NAB also asked that how the companies won the contract worth billion of rupees without bribe and why the project was started without proper feasibility but he did not give satisfactory response.

The CM had also submitted reply to the questionnaire which was given to him by the probe team on his last appearance before the Bureau.

The officials further said, the probe team will likely to summon him next week in the same case for recording his statement.