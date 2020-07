Share:

Pakistani filmmaker, writer and director Nabeel Qureshi has said that web-series based on Lyari gang war is in the works.

Nabeel Qureshi took to social-networking website Twitter and made the announcement, saying, “Yes that‘s true we at @FilmwalaP making a web series on Lyari gang war.”

“I've been working on it for quite long time and this is the best time to announce,” he added.