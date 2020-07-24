Share:

TIMERGARA - Assistant Director (AD) Local Government and Rural Development Department Dir Lower Mamoon Nawaz on Thursday directed village council secretaries to speed up ongoing birth registration drive in the district and reach at each and every household to make the drive a success.

Speaking at a review meeting at Balambat, Mamoon Nawaz asked neighbourhood, village council (NC/VC) secretaries to fully focus on birth registration in their respective village councils to achieve 50 percent target set by the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within stipulated time.

He also reviewed the daily progress and directed VC/NC secretaries to achieve daily target of registering 25 children by each secretary. VC/NC secretaries informed the AD of multiple difficulties they were being faced within the field while collecting information in connection with birth registration.

They requested the AD to send a letter to District Health Officer (DHO) and District Education Officer (DEO) to issue directives to health professionals and school administrations to coordinate with VC/NC secretaries.

The AD assured VC/NC secretaries to convey their message to the district administration for cooperation by all line departments.