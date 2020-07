Share:

The National Command and Control Middle (NCOC) on Friday chosen to dispatch crackdown against unlawful cattle markets over the country.

As per code of conduct issued by the concerned specialists, usage on the standard working strategies (SOP's) within the cattle markets and well being of the masses would be guaranteed to maintain a strategic distance from contracting corona virus.

The move was taken after genuine infringement of SOP's were detailed within the cattle markets over the country.