The High Commission for Pakistan organized a Webinar on the scope and opportunities for enhancing cooperation with Australia in the field of Pharmacy.

According to a message received here on Friday, the Webinar was chaired by High Commissioner Babar Amin while two lead Community Pharmacists Waqas Ashraf and Irfan Hashmi gave key-note presentations. Speaking on the occasion High Commissioner Babar Amin stated that this Webinar was a part of the initiative to enhance collaboration with Australia in the areas of Health and Education.

The High Commission was working to bring together the Health authorities, Pharmacy Councils, Regulatory authorities, Universities, Academia and Research Institutions of the two countries for a mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Community Pharmacist in their presentations elaborated the Australian Pharmacy practice, education system and regulatory framework.

The participants included Dr Sabeen Afzal, representing the Directorate General of Health, Islamabad and Pakistan Pharmacy Council, Kashif Noor on behalf of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, and the Representatives of Provincial Pharmacy Councils.

The webinar was also attended by a number of Faculty members and students of Pharmacy Departments of Pakistani Universities, who asked a number of questions, which, were replied by the participants during the Webinar. The participants, while appreciating the Webinar, assured the support of their respective institutions to the initiative. A follow-up plan was also agreed upon at the conclusion of the session.