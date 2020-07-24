Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thurday said that it was committed to implementing the verdict of International Court of Justice regarding consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan had twice granted consular access to Jadhav besides offering India a third time access.

She said that the government had also moved the Islamabad High Court to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav in a bid to give him a fair chance of trial following his death sentence.

Serving Indian Navy Commander Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016 and was given death sentence by Pakistan’s Field General Court Marshal on charges of terrorism and espionage on April 10, 2017.

The ICJ in its final verdict, after it was approached by India, had rejected India’s plea to acquit, release and return Jadhav, however, it asked Pakistan for an ‘effective review and reconsideration’ of the death sentence, she added. Aisha Farooqui said that India had not so far responded to Pakistan’s offer of third consular access,

Regarding the students of Gilgit-Baltistan in China, she said, Pakistan had shared the details with the concerned authorities to find out the best possible way to facilitate their return to Pakistan.

To a question, she said, Pakistan’s position on Palestine issue is principled and unchanging. Aisha Farooqui said that Afghan leader Abdullah Abdullah will soon visit Pakistan. “The invitation had been extended to him. We hope this visit can take place soon at a mutually convenient time,” she elaborated.

Aisha Farooqui said that APPAPS takes forward “our bilateral relationship with Afghanistan and is very much a part of discussion between the two sides. We hope that this framework agreement will move forward and the next meeting of it will be scheduled soon. Regarding the next meeting there is no specific date right now.“

The spokesperson said that on July 14, 2020, ANDSF resorted to unprovoked artillery fire from inside Afghanistan and targeted civil population in Kaga Village, Bajaur District.

“As a result, four artillery rounds landed inside a civil settlement causing damages to livestock/properties and injuries to a civil lady,” she added.

The spokesperson said that on July 15, 2020, ANDSF again fired artillery rounds targeting civil population and Pakistan military posts at Nawapass, Spina Sukha and Bango Sar in Mohmand and Bajaur districts in which three civilians died. It also resulted in injuries to seven other civilians and two army personnel, she said.

“Pakistan deplores the unprovoked artillery fire by ANDSF and considers it detrimental to existing coordination and cooperation mechanism between the two countries. Pakistan is not using artillery across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as a matter of policy. However, use of artillery/mortar fire by ANDSF is regarded as counter-productive towards the efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along the border,” she said.

Pakistan, she said, had requested Afghanistan to abide by the terms and conditions of the existing coordination and cooperation mechanism in true letter and spirit.

This year alone, she said, India had committed 1732 ceasefire violations resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 134 civilians.

She said Pakistan had always urged that independent human rights observers, and international media be permitted to get a first hand view of the situation in the IOJK and along the LoC.

“Pakistan has consistently called upon India to allow the UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) access into IOJK in order to fully discharge its mandate given by the UN Security Council,” she said.

The FO spokesperson said that for its part, Pakistan always provided unfettered access not only to UNMOGIP but to international media and independent observers.

She mentioned that once again representatives from diverse international media outlets visited the LoC in the Chrikot Sector and witnessed for themselves the destruction and injuries caused to civilian population along the LoC.

“They also witnessed the multi-layered surveillance and defence system along the LoC erected by India which completely negates the hollow allegations by senior most military and civilian officials of India and the constant propaganda by the Indian media against Pakistan on cross-border infiltration and the so-called launch pads,” she added.