Federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Republic of Italy and defence collaboration in different fields will be enhanced further.

The Defence Minister stated this while talking to Mr. Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy who called on him in his office at Islamabad on Friday.

Pervez Khattak also mentioned that exchanged military training can be mutually beneficial, as being part of NATO, Italian Armed Forces have valuable military exposure while Pakistan's Armed Forces, who are fighting the war on terror, have rich experience in counter terrorism operations.

Federal Minister conveyed gratitude for facilitating provision of military equipment to Pakistan Air Force. He further emphasised on the need to explore areas of cooperation in the field of joint defence production.

Pervez Khattak informed that defence cooperation between Pakistan and Italy was established in 60's. It has steadily increased over the past few years. The broad domain of defence cooperation is governed by high level visits, military training and procurement of defence equipment.

During the meeting latest security situation along Pak-Afghan Border and Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability in the region came under discussion.

The Defence Minister appreciated the role, contribution and sacrifices of Italy in Afghanistan.