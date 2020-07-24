PESHAWAR - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 19 projects with an estimated cost of Rs.26666.347 million, pertaining to forestry, agriculture, E&SE, multi-sectoral development, health, relief & rehabilitation, urban development, auqaf, roads, Board of Revenue, water, and energy & power sectors for the uplift of the province.
The PDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was also attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.
The forum considered 30 projects pertaining to different sectors for the uplift of the province.
19 projects were approved, while 3 projects were cleared by PDWP and recommended for consideration of CDWP, while 8 projects were deferred and returned to their respective departments for rectification.
Approved projects of forestry sector were MA Integrated Dev; Forestry Sector Project (Federal/Provincial Share) Sub Head; Wildlife Conservation Development Forestry, and Establishment of Mini Zoo at Kanju Township, Swat
Approved project of Agriculture sector was: Merged Areas contribution to the Prime Minister’s National Agriculture Emergency Programme (AIP)
Approved project of Higher Education sector was: Establishment & Feasibility Study of UET Swat.
Approved projects of multi-sectoral development sector were: Clearance of Contractors’ liabilities, Compensation / Arbitration Awards, Court decretal amounts and escalation in FATA; FATA Water Resources Development Project (FWRDP). (GoP Component) (ADB). Sub Head: Construction of Bada Kheli Weir Sub Project.
FATA Water Resources Development Project (FWRDP). (GoP Component)(ADB). Sub Head: Construction of Neeli Tangi Weir Sub Project Khyber.
FATA Water Resources Development Project (FWRDP). (GoP Component) (ADB). Sub Head: Construction of Command Area Development of Khurshid Dam Sub Project District Mohmand.
FATA Water Resources Development Project (FWRDP). (GoP Component) (ADB). Sub Head: Construction of Command Area Development of Warsak Left Bank Canal District Mohmand.
Establishment of Project Management Unit and Three District Management Units for Projects to be funded from 10% Oil and Gas Royalty.
Approved Projects of Health sector were: Upgradation of RHC Jolagram-Malakand and RHC Jowar-Buner to Cat-D Hospitals in Malakand Division.
Integration of Health Services Delivery with special focus on MNCH, LHW, EPI and Nutrition Programme (3 months extension in Implementation Period).
Establishment of Saidu College of Dentistry in the existing Saidu Medical College (PC-II approved on 08-10-2019).
Approved project of Relief & Rehabilitation sector was: Block Provision for Schemes to be funded from NDRMF on cost sharing basis (Local Share 30% Foreign Share 70%) (ADB Assisted).
Approved projects of Urban Development sector were: New General Bus Stand in Peshawar (Funds would be raised by PDA) (SDG). Sub Head: 160486-1- Acquisition/Purchase of Land for shifting of General Bus Stand, GT Road Peshawar. Peshawar Uplift Programme. Sub Head: Construction/extention of Canopy and underpass at Jhangirabad Peshawar.
Approved project of Road sector was: Construction/ Rehabilitation of road, UC Mira Khel, UC Kakki-II, UC Ismail Khel, UC Qalander, UC Khujare, UC Khujamad Mandan, UC Kala Khel, District Bannu
Approved project of Board of Revenue sector was: Computerization of Land Record in Remaining Districts of KP.
Approved project of Water sector was: Raghagan Small Dam, Bajaur Agency.