RAWALPINDI - A proclaimed offender allegedly involved in martyring a police officer was killed during an exchange of fire with a police raiding party in Taxila.

The deceased was identified as Qaisar Rashid, whose dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy, they said. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has decided to approach court for holding a judicial inquiry into the incident, according to a police spokesman.