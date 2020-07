Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday strongly con­demned bomb blast in Tori Bazar in Kurram district of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa. In a mes­sage issued here, he directed party work­ers in Parachinar to reach hospital to help injured. Bilawal called for implementation of national action plan in letter and spirit and strict exemplary punishment to terror­ists. The PPP chairman prayed for early recov­ery of injured persons.