QUETTA - Federal Minister for Planning and Development on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan and concerted efforts were in place to ensure tangible change in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing the special session of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) held at Governor House Quetta.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, PM’s Focal Person on COVID-19 Faisal Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Bulaidi, were also present on the occasion while provincial secretaries participated through the video link.

Expressing his satisfaction Asad noted that efforts of both federal and provincial governments for ensuring compliance of guidelines and measures for public health & safety yielded positive results and achieved remarkable success against the deadly pandemic. However the minister warned that the next two weeks were very crucial as non compliance to pandemic’s SOPs could cause serious repercussions.

Asad umer reiterated that all stakeholders must endeavor to sensitize the masses regarding compliance of the SOPs/ Zabta-e-Ikhlaq for the cattle markets, Eid-ul- Azha and Muharram. CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on the occasion appreciated NCOC for holding provincial sessions for better coordination and understanding of important issues.

“ NCOC has played a vital role in inter provincial coordination, resource building and channelizing critical health care equipment and health care capacity building,” he said.

Federal minister say effective Finance Commission in Punjab to be established

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that in light of instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up Provincial Finance Commissions in the provinces, an effective commission would be established in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the issues of Provincial Finance Commission here, the minister said that Provincial Finance Commission was performing very efficiently which was established in the previous PTI government in KP.

The meeting deliberated and discussed in detail the matters of establishing a Finance Commission in Punjab.

In view of successful execution and experience of provincial finance commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, concrete recommendations were laid down to bring effective provincial Finance Commission in Punjab.

It was also decided in the meeting that within a month, after mutual consultation between the two provinces, another meeting would be held in which a final action plan would be prepared in the light of all the suggestions.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Planning, Provincial Secretary Finance and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Asad Umar on Thursday warned that next 10 days were very crucial and any negligence by the people could hamper the positive trend of corona cases in the country.

“In today’s meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) with all the Chief Secretaries, it was stressed that next 10 days are very crucial,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.

The minister who also chairs NCOC meetings asked the people to strictly follow the precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus during Eid shopping in markets, sacrificial animal markets, and especially on Eid day.

“If we do not observe precautionary measures during these days, the declining trend in corona cases could once again turn otherwise”, he added.

In another tweet, the minister said that he held a NCOC session in Quetta, hosted by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

He acknowledged the improvement in positivity ratio in Balochistan and also appreciated leadership provided by the Chief Minister.

It was emphasized that continued and in fact enhanced effort on contact tracing and testing would be essential, he added.