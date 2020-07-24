Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Scrutiny committee of ECP in foreign funding case once again summoned PTI on August 6 as it failed to submit the de­tails of funding to the committee. A reliable source in ECP revealed that the PTI once again failed to submit sourc­es and details of funds received that were or­dered in the last meet­ing. The source further said that instead of submitting bank state­ments of PTI foreign bank accounts held in U S., Britain, Canada and elsewhere, PTI demand­ed that audit should be limited to year 2012 excluding audit of ac­counts of year 2013. Whereas, the TOR of Committee mandates it to audit of PTI foreign funding for five years from 2009 to 2013.