ISLAMABAD - The Scrutiny committee of ECP in foreign funding case once again summoned PTI on August 6 as it failed to submit the details of funding to the committee. A reliable source in ECP revealed that the PTI once again failed to submit sources and details of funds received that were ordered in the last meeting. The source further said that instead of submitting bank statements of PTI foreign bank accounts held in U S., Britain, Canada and elsewhere, PTI demanded that audit should be limited to year 2012 excluding audit of accounts of year 2013. Whereas, the TOR of Committee mandates it to audit of PTI foreign funding for five years from 2009 to 2013.
