ISLAMABAD - The central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss issues in the upcoming local government elections in the province.

In this connection, the senior party delegation headed by PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee held a special meeting with CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss governance and political issues in the province.

The meeting was held at the office of commissioner Rawalpindi in which important issues related to by-elections, health, education, governance and public welfare projects were discussed in detail. Both sides discussed political situation of Punjab and party’s cadres during the meeting, said a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department.

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee on this occasion lauded the efforts and plans of the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar with regards to ensuring good governance in provision of public services to enhance public welfare, it added

Expressing his views, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar welcomed the PTI’s proposals of serving the people of Punjab and said that under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we would solve the problems of the people on their doorstep. He further said that the era of political patronage has come to an end and the false propaganda and negative politics of opposition will only lead to their failure and frustration. He further said that people have given mandate to PTI government, and it is only focusing it energy on development of Punjab.

PTI Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, PTI Chief Election Commissioner Jamal Ansari, Central Secretary Good Governance Shahid Yusuf, Senior Central Leader Dr Abul Hassan Ansari and Secretary Good Governance Punjab Ijaz Minhas participated in the meeting while provincial ministers and members of the Punjab Assembly joined through video link.

Separately, a delegation of officials of Insaf Doctors Forum led by Central President Dr. Madir Khan held a special meeting with chief organizer PTI and CM Punjab. During the meeting, a high level delegation of Justice Doctors Forum apprised the leaders about the problems faced by the hospitals in Punjab and the professionals associated with the health sector.

CM Punjab reiterated his commitment to provide quality health care to the people and address the problems faced by doctors on priority basis and ensure overall reform of the health sector.

Secretary General of Insaf Doctors Forum Dr. Saeed Mustafa and Punjab President Dr. Mohsin Ranjha were also present in the meeting.