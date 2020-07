Share:

Attock - An employee of Pakistan Railways Attock circle lost his limb during an incident at Attock Khurd Railway Station on Thursday.

Police and Rescue 1122 sources told that 32-year-old Muhammad Rizwan fell down while disembarking from a train during shunting. Resultantly, the train ran over his leg injuring him badly. He was taken to DHQ hospital Attock by Rescue 1122 from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Attock Khurd police have started further investigation.