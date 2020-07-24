Share:

A delegation of Punjab Restaurants Association on Friday called on Law Minister Raja Basharat to discuss their problems due to closure of restaurants.

The meeting took place in the provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore, here today.

Speaking to the visiting delegation, Raja Basharat said that the provincial governments intends to open all the closed business with strict implementation of the SOPs set to contain spread of coronavirus.

“Punjab government is fully aware about problems being faced by the restaurants industry”, the minister said and hinted at opening of the restaurants according to the SOPs after Eidul Adha.

It may be noted that on July 14, the Punjab government had decided to continue the smart lockdown for another 15 days.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, all the public and private educational institutes, parks, cinemas, restaurants and marriage halls would remain closed by July 30 across the province.

Sports activities, political, social and religious gatherings would also be banned in the province till the end of this month.