Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the rights of the persons with disabilities will be protected in the Rules 2020 on Disabilities so that they may live a happy and independent life.

He said that while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on Friday, organized by Handicap International and UN Women in collaboration with Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh.

Director Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Additional Secretary Abu Bakr Madni, Rana Asif Consultant HI/UN Women, Javaid Raees Disable Welfare Association and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured the stakeholders that their suggestions would be included in Rules 2020 on Disabilities and for the purpose a committee would be notified by the Chief Secretary Sindh soon and all important stakeholders would also be part of the Committee.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was keenly interested to give due rights to the persons with disabilities and had directed to take all measures to protect the rights of the special persons.

On this occasion rules for the persons with disabilities were discussed in details and it was decided that all vulnerable groups of the society would be given complete protection through these rules.