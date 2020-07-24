Share:

ISLAMABAD - Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 20 smartphone has leaked ahead of its official launch next month. The standard Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will both support 5G and stream Xbox games over the cloud, according to German IT news. Both devices are optimized for game streaming via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s video game subscription service that gives users access to a catalogue of games. More than 90 games should be available on the smartphone via the cloud, making the Galaxy Note 20 a ‘portable game console’. Samsung is cooperating closely with Microsoft to offer automatic synchronization with OneNote, Microsoft’s note-taking software, as well as gesture commands. Both phones run Android 10, come with a triple camera system and have a new S Pen stylus, which is a characteristic feature of Samsung’s Note series.