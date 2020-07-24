Share:

The Sindh government has designated Zia-ur-Rehman, brother of JUI-F pioneer Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as Deputy Commissioner Central Karachi. He is an worker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's civil service.

The PPP government has acknowledged the request made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) pioneer Maulana Fazlur Rehman and given him the important appointment.

According to sources, Zia-ur-Rehman has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Central Karachi indeed in spite of the fact that he is right now working at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's common benefit.

Zia-ur-Rehman too served as Deputy Commissioner of Khushab amid the PML-N era. On the other hand, Farhan Ghani Khan has been transferred from Deputy Commissioner Central Punjab and posted as Extra Secretary Local Government Karachi.