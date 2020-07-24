Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kylie Minogue celebrated her slot in Glastonbury’s Legends sections in 2019 by ‘doing an Adele’ and re-watching her performance with beau Paul Solomons. The singer, 52, made an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 recently, and talked about the fun celebration as she promoted her new single Say Something from her 15th album Disco. Of how she and her other half commemorated the occasion, she said: ‘I did do a bit of an Adele with my boyfriend and we had our Glasto T-shirts on. ‘I had the nerves leading up to it, not as much as on the day, but we had rosé on the go and it was so nice watching it again.’ Kylie also admitted that she ‘got teary in the middle’ of the performance, but felt it was over ‘too soon’ when her set ended. Kylie and Paul first laid eyes on each other when they were introduced through mutual friends in February 2018, and they then confirmed their romance in April. Going on to discuss her new album, Kylie claimed it was ‘pretty much a party’ as the theme was Disco, though she admitted she ‘took a little while to find what my interpretation of that is.’