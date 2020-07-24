Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that under-construction sports development schemes in Punjab will be named after sports legends. “A wall of fame will also be built in all projects in recognition of services of national heroes,” he announced this chairing an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday regarding under-construction sports development projects in the province. Director Admin/Project Director JavedChohan, PMU officers and Assistant Director Nasir Malik were also present there. Associated officers briefed the minister about the status of sports development projects in the province. The Sports Minister said the Sports Board Punjab will complete 42 development schemes during the current fiscal year. “The construction of sports complexes is underway in 24 tehsils of Punjab.