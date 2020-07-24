Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,578.21 points as compared to 37,804.61 points on the last working day, with negative change of 226.4 points (0.6 per cent). A total 379,281,425 shares were traded compared to the trade 405,508,815 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs14.086 billion as compared to Rs17.805 billion during last trading day. As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which129 recorded gain and 250 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 38,126,500 shares and price per share of Rs12.79, Azgard Nine with a volume of 31,223,500 and price per share of Rs15.76 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 23,450,500 and price per share of Rs10.66.