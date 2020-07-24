Share:

ISLAMABAD - She has been spending a lot of time on the beaches of Malibu summer these recent summer days over the last couple of weeks. But recently Alessandra Ambrosio took a break from all the fun in the sun to do a little shopping by herself near her home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. During her afternoon excursion she stopped by a bank to pick up money before heading off to buy flowers and other items at the Brentwood Country Mart. The former supermodel, 39, showed off her fabulous legs in a light brown, one-piece shorts romper that was cinched-in at the waist. She also wore a lavender sweater, a pair of traditional flip-flops and had her long brown tresses partially pulled back off her with a loose ponytail. Always one to keep safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian-born beauty also donned a protective mask along with dark sunglasses.