khyber - President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Col (Retd) Muhammad Sadeeq has said that due to extra-restrictions on business activities and lack of facilities traders are suffering at Torkham border.

Talking to media persons in his chamber, Sadeeq said that traders community was considered as back bone of the economy, but negligence towards solution to their problems was discouraging them. He claimed that with hectic efforts of KCCI export and import activities had been resumed, which were badly affected by COVID-19.

He said recently Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad, along with other officials, visited Torkham to examine on ground miseries being faced by the traders and assured their early.

Imposition of the policy of limited number of export and import carrying goods (export 370 and import 174 v trucks) were permitted that could not increase trade acts at the Torkham border, he remarked.

Chief Executive KCCI, Haji Jabir, accused the custom department in Torkham of arresting over two dozen clearing agents on pretext of corruption.

Ablan Shinwari, a senior clearing agent in Torkham, said that contrary to other trading routes at western border, the custom officials charged additional duties on import of apples from Afghanistan.

They asked the PTI government to remove all hurdles in the way of trading community and facilitate them to boost export and import.