ISLAMABAD - President-elect of United Nations General Assembly Ambassador Volkan Bozkir will visit Pakistan on July 27 as Pakistan prepares to brief him on the Kashmir issue.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he will brief the UNGA chief on the Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“As the UNGA president-elect is coming here, I will present before him Pakistan’s position on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is suffering the worst human rights situation,” the foreign minister said.

Ambassador Volkan Bozkir has been elected as the President of UNGA’s 75th session. Earlier, UNGA President Maria Fernanda Espinosa visited Pakistan in Januray last year.

The FM said the foreign media delegation to Line of Control in Chirikot Sector, was a step to update the international representatives about the current situation in the held-valley.

“According to the ISPR, the foreign journalists interacted with the victims of India’s continued ceasefire violations and witnessed the situation in Poonch sector, where the civilian population suffered frequent targeting by Indian side with heavy weapons, mortars and cluster ammunition,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan invited the foreign journalists to show them the double standards of India. “Will India follow the suit and allow independent media to visit the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said questioning India’s reluctance towards the international observers to monitor the situation.

Qureshi said that India was also restricting movement of the UN-deployed observers to hide the truth. He stressed that India was violating international law by targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

About the relations with Bangladesh, the foreign minister said Pakistan wanted to maintain good bilateral ties by “forgetting bitterness of the past and moving towards a good future”.

He mentioned that Pakistan had also appointed a new ambassador to Bangladesh.

The FM said that India had gradually strained relations with its neighbours, be it Pakistan, China, Nepal or Bangladesh.

He said that India was spoiling relations with other regional countries due to the Hindutva mindset and mentioned that it also faced expulsion by Iran in Chah Bahar project due to its wrong policies.

“The so-called impression of a ‘Shining India’ is over now owing to the incumbent government’s policies of hatred and bias,” he said.