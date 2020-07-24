Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Naurang tehsil administration on Thursday pro­vided water facility and sanitizers at cattle market in Serai Gambila Town on Thursday.

Additional Assistant commissioner Aminullah Khan had noticed during his recent surprise visit to the cattle market that no such facility was available in the market. The additional AC brought the matter into the notice of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb who directed the municipal authorities to immediately ensure availabil­ity of facilities at the market. Aminullah also checked security arrangements and traffic plans. He directed the cattle traders and buyers to wear masks, maintain social distancing and observe Covid-19 SOPs.

The Livestock Department’s District Director Dr Mubarak also distributed masks among cattle traders and buyers and called upon them to implement SOPs is­sued by the government. He said that spray was being conducted on the special instructions of Director Gen­eral Dr Alamzeb Khan and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb to protect sacrificial animals from tick borne dis­ease. He said the livestock workers also disinfected the vehicles used for transportation of sacrificial animals.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department arranged a function in the premises of Model Farm Services Cen­tre in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai to acknowledge the services and efforts of agriculture officers and workers in locust control operation.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb was the chief guest on the occasion. He along with Pak Army Ta­jazai Camp Commanding Officer Lt Col Shafiq, Assis­tant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan and District Director Agriculture Abdul Qayyum distributed appre­ciation certificates among the officers and staff of the agriculture department. Speaking on the occasion, Ab­dul Haseeb said that the agriculture workers exhibit­ed hard work during the locust control operation and saved crops and agricultural fields from damage by eliminating the flying insects completely.