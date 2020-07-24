Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the Cabinet meeting on Dengue prevention at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Jaffery, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Mohammad Usman Younus, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, CEO Health Lahore Dr Shapoib Gurmani, officials of the Police Department, Higher Education Department, Special Branch, Food, Fisheries, Public Relations, Livestock, Cooperative and other departments attended the meeting while the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video Link Conference.

Punjab Health Minister reviewed the arrangements for the control of dengue in Punjab.

Captain (Retd) Usman Younus apprised the Minister Health of the measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue epidemic as well as the status of treatment facilities for the patients in the province.

The Minister said, “All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must personally supervise and monitor the dengue prevention activities in their respective districts and divisions.

The surveillance teams must take action after identification of the hotspots to eliminate dengue larva. All the statistics of public and private labs must be integrated on one platform.

I urge all people to take precautionary measures and implement dengue SOPs.

The surveillance teams must be immediately mobilised to eliminate dengue larva across the province.

Irresponsible and inaccurate data on dengue will not be tolerated. On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the department is taking all measures to control coronavirus, polio and dengue.

Weekly review of the dengue progress will be undertaken.”

She said all required information can be obtained by contacting helpline and people must look after possible mosquito breeding sites in their homes.

She said all out measures are being taken in Punjab hospitals to control dengue.

She also said that the administrative machinery has played pivotal role on controlling dengue.