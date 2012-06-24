

LAHORE – The Punjab University College of Information Technology (PUCIT) organised on Saturday the concluding ceremony of projects’ exhibition wherein 20 teams presented their outstanding IT projects.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, PUCIT Principal Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

In the ‘development’ category, SpyEye Parental Control Application secured the first position; Agile Project Management Tool secured the second position; and Fruit Fighter Game (Android phone) secured the third position. In the ‘research’ category, Scanner in Your Hand, Looking Behind Slits and Web Crawler projects clinched the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Kamran said that due to the efforts of Dr Sarwar, the college had become the largest producer of IT graduates in the public sector in Pakistan.

He congratulated PUCIT’s administration and faculty members on successfully organising the projects’ exhibition and said that such events were a platform for IT students to polish their talent. Later, cash prizes and certificates were distributed among the winning teams.

UVAS AWARDS PHD: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) awarded on Sunday PhD degree to Zakir Ali s/o Allah Dita in the subject of Parasitology after approval of his research thesis titled ‘Immunoprophylaxis of Tick Infestation in Bovine.’