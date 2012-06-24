Three persons including two women and a girl died after they fell in a sewage hole here in Quetta on Sunday.

According to details, a young girl fell in open sewage hole near Burma Hotel at Sariab Road of Quetta.

Two panicked women accompanying the girl jumped into the ditch to save the girl but all the three were trapped and died of suffocation.

Locals and rescue personnel pulled up the bodies from the manhole and shifted them to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Meanwhile, the family and relatives of the deceased held protest against the incident. They demanded the district and provincial government to take action against the concerned officials for negligence that claimed lives of three persons.