

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC), Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, has constituted two division benches and four single benches to hear some 350 cases this week.

The first division bench comprises the chief justice and Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while the second division bench consists of Justice Riaz Ahmad Khan and Justice Noor-ul-Haq N Qureshi.

Besides hearing these cases, the IHC will again take up today (Monday) a petition filed challenging the election of chairman PCB that was held on May 08, 2013. Earlier, the same court had restrained the chairman PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf to function on May 28, 2013 after a petitioner Major (Retd) Ahmad Nadeem Suddle had challenged the election of chairman PCB.

During the last hearing, the court had directed to appoint an interim chairman PCB and also extended its interim restraining order and had rejected the plea of Zaka Ashraf’s counsel who said that it was necessary for the PCB chairman to attend the annual general meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) scheduled to be held in last week of June in London. The counsel had maintained before the court that it would be embarrassing for Pakistan not having its representation.

Mian Abdur Rauf, Ch Tanveer Ahmad Hanjra and Faiz Ahmad Cheema Advocates, represented the petitioner before the court while Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui and Afnan Karim Kundi Advocates appeared before the court on the behalf of Zaka Ashraf.

In his petition, Suddle had challenged the election of PCB chairman while saying that the election was ultra vires of the PCB constitution.