

LAHORE -

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen on Sunday staged a demonstration, protesting against the Friday’s attack on Shaheed Arif Hussaini Madrassa in Peshawar and killings of tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A large number of protesters including women and children gathered outside the Press Club here. They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against terrorism. They demanded the authorities to take serious notice of the terror attacks. On the occasion, MWM Punjab leader Syed Asad Abbas said that conspiracy was being hatched for genocide of Shia community. He said the killers of foreign tourists were the same who attacked on Shia community on Friday. He said the tourists’ assassins showed their identity by wall chalking that inscribed Malik Ishaaq as their Ameer. On the occasion, Allama Abuzar Mehdvi said the current wave of terrorism proved that the government is helpless to combat the menace. The protesters demanded the government to take serious steps against such terror attacks.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Syed Munawwar Hassan and Secretary General Liaqat Baloch condemned the brutal murder of tourists in GB. In a joint statement here, they said that recurring terror activities in the country were a matter of deep concern, and asked whether the secret agencies of the country existed anywhere. The JI leaders said the presence of the US and India in Afghanistan was a threat to Pakistan’s solidarity. They said that from the very beginning, the JI had been urging the government to pull out from the US-led so called war on terror, adding that this alone could bring an end to terrorism in the country.

Various civil society organisations also condemned the killings of foreign tourists, and called for swift action against the terrorists. Civil Society Network president Abdullah Malik said that terrorists are the enemies of humanity and stressed the entire nation should get united against the menace.

Baloch asks PML-N govt to withdraw budget

Staff Reporter adds from Peshawar: Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaquat Baloch, has said that PML-N has failed to present people-friendly budget and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to accept their mistake and withdraw the present budget and prepare a poor-friendly budget.

He expressed these views while addressing the 39th annual three-day congregation of Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) here at Al-Markaz Al-Islami on Sunday. The congregation was also addressed by central patron-in-chief IJT, Maulana Mahmood Bashir, Central President Jamiat Itehad-ul-Ulema, Maulana Abdul Malik, and JI Peshawar district chief, Baharullah Advocate.

Liaquat Baloch said that India had resorted to genocide in Kashmir and had martyred millions of people, rendering children orphans and women as widows. He said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan, saying Indo-US alliance is pushing Pakistan to wall.

He said the government of Pakistan wanted to recognise India as most favoured nation (MFN) through exchanging trade and cultural delegations. But, he vowed that every such attempt would be foiled and no compromise will be accepted on the issue of Kashmir.

The JI stalwart asked the government to review it policies relating to India and other countries and form foreign policy in light of the resolutions presented in National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is also following the wrong policies of Pervez Musharraf and Zardari. He said that it is correct that federal government did not find time for budget preparation but what is presented could not be called as people-friendly in any way.

He said the government is once talking of taking up the begging bowl before International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB), which is tantamount to the insult of the nation and country. He said the government should trust in its own capabilities and domestic resources to review its strategy, saying they will not accept loans on the cruel terms and conditions of the international monetary institutions.