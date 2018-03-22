LAHORE- Punjab Law Minister Rana Mashhood said today that Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Dr. Tahirul Qadri made Pakistan a laughing stock across the world.

Speaking to journalists, he said Punjab police deserve praise as they demonstrated self-restraint despite being attacked by protestors. "Qadri has left a black spot on Pakistan's reputation due to his actions.

His followers subjected police to torture," he alleged.

He accused PAT's followers of attempting to take over Islamabad airport. Due to the unruly crowd, government had to divert the plane to Lahore, he explained. The provincial law minister said that those, who don't want Pakistan to prosper, stand exposed before the nation. "Qadri sent messages on twitter to spread chaos in Pakistan," he stated.

