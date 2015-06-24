Islamabad - Chairman Capital Development Authority, Maroof Afzal has directed the water management wing of the CDA to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents of the city.

He also sought a daily report on water situation in the city as he chaired a meeting at Jinnah Convention Centre to review the situation of water supply in the federal capital.

Chairman CDA Maroof Afzal was apprised that CDA has already increased supply of water from Simly Dam to the city. The chairman was briefed that 20 out of 191 tube wells, which were out of order, will be fully functional within next two days. The meeting was informed that water management wing is receiving the complaints mostly from those areas where water is being supplied through tube wells and unscheduled electricity load shedding hinders the smooth water supply in few areas of G-11 and G-6 of the city. The meeting was informed that generators are being installed at those pumping stations where load shedding is frequently disturbing the water supply. However, he was apprised that water tanker service is ensuring prompt redressal of these complaints. The meeting was apprised that the CDA tanker service has also been strengthened and made more efficient.

For this purpose, tankers with the different formations have been made available to supplement the already existing fleet of water tankers. Moreover, seven off-road water tankers are also being repaired and maintained on emergency basis. He was further informed that sufficient water storage is available in water reservoirs of CDA.

The chairman CDA directed the director general water management to visit personally the water pumping stations to ensure effective monitoring. He directed to plug leakages, repair main water supply lines and utilise all available resources to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents of federal capital. He directed to ensure proper maintenance of water filtration plants and make them fully operational all the plants. The chairman CDA directed that filters of these filtration plants must be changed regularly and close coordination with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) be maintained to ensure effective reporting mechanism on quality of drinking water. Maroof Afzal was apprised that water management wing is already collaborating with the PCRWR in this regard and seeks its technical input to ensure quality water supply for the residents.