ISLAMABAD - Ministry of IT on Thursday announced to request Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct a special audit of the accounts of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP).

According to officials, the decision was taken on the recommendations of audit committee of TIP Board, in its 187th meeting.

The decision was taken after officials found grave irregularities in the books.

The Board has categorically stated that TIP has not been authorized to use their accounts for payment of unauthorized expenses of their employees. The Board directed the TIP management to resolve all their outstanding financial issues on priority basis by keeping in mind that TIP resources should only be used for its mandated purposes.

The MD TIP assured the board that directions of the board will be complied with in true letter and spirit. State Minister for IT and Telecom Anusha Rehman chaired the board meeting, while it was attended by the ministry and other board members. In its 185th Board meeting the same decision was taken by the same officials.

In its last meeting around two months back, the board made similar decisions. The board categorically stated that TIP had not been authorised to use their accounts for the payment of electricity and other utility bills of other entities and their employees.

It also directed the TIP’s management to resolve all its outstanding financial issues with the management of PTCL and NRTC, amicably, and within 15 days.

But the challenges are still the same as they were two months back.

Established in 1952 to meet the requirements of Telecommunication Switching Equipment of the country and to plan, produce, install, test and commission the telephone exchanges and supply instruments, TIP is reportedly included in the list of privatisation commission for early sale. The decision has been made after Defence Ministry refused to take over the entity with its all liabilities.

The Telephone Industries of Pakistan is a private limited company working under the administrative control of Ministry of Information Technology. The government owns 100 per cent of its shares with 896,193 ordinary shares of Rs 1,000 each.

The company has become a white elephant after the telecom boom in the country.

Struggling hard to survive in the competitive environment with its obsolete machinery and plants, outdated human resource, It failed to push sales beyond Rs20 million in financial year 2014-15. Realising its huge infrastructure, past achievements and potential by injecting new technology and training the staff, ministry of defence was keen to buy the strategic organization, but wanted government to pay its present liabilities, first.Many believe the company could be made profitable if the Ministry of IT takes it seriously and invest in its technology up-gradation and human resource.